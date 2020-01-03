Teaser of Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘World Famous Lover’ released: Watch it

Vijay Devarakonda rose into stardom after his film ‘Arjun Reddy’ became a big blockbuster. The teaser of Vijay Devarakonda’s new film has been released by the makers of the film. The film is titled ‘World Famous Lover’. It is reported that Vijay Devarakonda will have for different getups in the movie.

The film touted to be a romantic drama has four female leads. Rashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Isabella Leitta and Aishwarya Rajesh plays the female leads in the film.

The film is penned and helmed Kranthi madhav. Malayali composer Gopi Sunder is the music director of the film. The film will hit screens on February 14, Valentines Day.