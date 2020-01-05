Death Toll in building collapse rises to 36

At least 36 people had been lost their lives and many others were injured as a building collapsed in Cambodia. The rescue operations is still continuing. A seven-storey hotel building was crumpled to the ground in the seaside city Kep in Southern Cambodia. The government has announced $.50,000 compensation for the families of the deceased and $.20,000 for the injured.

The contractor of the building also died in the accident. The owner of the building was been detained.

In last June around 28 people died in the collapse of a building under construction. Cambodia is undergoing a construction boom with hotels, casinos under little regulatory oversight. Low safety standards are maintained in the construction.