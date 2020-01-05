Watch the video of Kriti Sanon,sister Nupur Sanon’s dance at a wedding party

A video of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon dancing at a wedding of their friend is storming the internet.
In one of the video the actress can be seen grooving to the song ‘Shaitan ka saala’ from her recently released film ‘Housefull 4’. Kriti and Nupur were also seen dancing to the beats of dhol.
Nupur Sanon has recently made her debut with a musical video named ‘Filhal’. Kriti Sanon was last seen in the period drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker ‘panipat’.Her next film is ‘Mimi’ directed by Laxman Utekar. She portrays the role of a surrogate mother in the film.
