FIR against Aishe Ghosh and 19 others

In an unexpected row in the JNU violence that took place on Sunday night, the Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others on the complaint of the university administration in connection with vandalising servers and attacking security guards. In the FIR JNU administration claims students agitating over last year’s hike in hostel fees had “ransacked” a computer server room and “intimidated” technical staff in an attempt to hamper the semester registration process

The JNUSU President was badly injured in the attack that took place in the campus and was admitted in AIIMS Hospital.

Meanwhile, the protest in Mumbai were shifted to Azad Maidan from the Gateway of India. The protests at the Gateway of India had carried on for the two days, with activists, students and celebrities raising their voice against the attack on JNU students by a mob of masked miscreants on Sunday.