Reliance Jio launches voice and video call over WiFi networks

India’s major telecom and internet service provider Reliance Jio has announced Wifi calling with voice and video support. This free of cost service will be available to all Jio customers. This can work on any WiFi, anywhere in India.

Jio has been testing this service over the past few months. Jio WiFi calling has already been rolled out and will be enabled pan-India by the January 16.

And this service will be compatible with 150 mobile handsets of 12 brands including Apple, Google, Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Coolpad, Lava, Infinix, itel, Mobiistar, Vivo and Tecno.

Customers can use any WiFi network to call. Through this feature, voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and WiFi to provide better calling experience.