Swami Sandeepananda Giri mocks Kerala BJP leaders: See what he meant

Swami Sandeepananda Giri, the Hindu Seer from Kerala is an ardent critic of right-wing groups in the country. He is considered to be a left sympathizer. he always express his opinions on various social and political issues on social media. He even did not hesitate to share trolls on various social issues on social media.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri recently shared a post on Facebook in which he mocks BJP leaders in Kerala using advocate Rashmitha Ramachandran.

Advocate Rashmitha Ramachandran , a Supreme Court lawyer is recently appearing on new debates in Malayalam news channels. She is known for her fierce verbal attacks on BJP leaders and logical and factual presentation. Many BJP leaders has failed to give answers to her questions. Sandeepananda Giri has mocked this plight of BJP leaders by sharing a video from recent news hour debate and another troll.

Swami has recently expressed his opinion on the attack against the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University by masked goons. He in a series of posts shared on Facebook has expressed his opinion.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri is known to be a staunch critic of RSS and BJP. The Hindu Seer has many times ignited controversy over his trolls and opinions against the union government and BJP.