“Our govt shot them like stray dogs”,Kolkata BJP President on UP protests

Kolkata BJP president, Dileep Ghosh remarked that the protestors damaging public properties should be shot and killed like stray dogs as the Yogi Adityanath led UP govt did.

He was criticizing W.Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on taking a soft glove approach towards the anti CAA,NRC protestors.”Didi’s police are inert against protestors. Our govts(BJP) in UP,Assam, and Karnataka shot and killed these protestors like stray dogs. How could they destroy public property which is raised by taxpayers money”, It doesn’t belong to their father, he said. He added that protesting goons live in India availing all facilities and destroy it.

He alleged that there are 2 crore Muslim insurgents in the country and CM Mamta is trying to protect them.