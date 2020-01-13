Vijay starrer ‘Master’ does a massive pre business: Details inside

Vijay is one of the most .selling brand in the Tamil film industry. The film of Vijay shatters the box-office and always end up in doing a massive business. Now the pre-release business of his upcoming film ‘Master’ has created a new record in Tamil film industry.

United India Exports and Malik Streams have bought the overseas rights. They will be releasing the film in Sri Lanka, Canada, USA, Thailand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Australia.

Dheeraj Enterprises have bagged the Karnataka rights while East Coast Productions sealed the rights in the two Telugu speaking states.

In Kerala, Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames will be releasing the film in Travancore region while Fortune Cinemas will be releasing it in Malabar and Cochin areas.

Sony Music India bought the audio rights, Amazon Prime bagged the streaming rights for a new record price. Sun TV has procured the satellite rights.

‘Master’ is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Along with Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi also plays a major role. Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Gouri Kishan are also part of the film.