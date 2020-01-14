A photo of Kejriwal interacting with IIT batchmates goes Viral

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently interacted with his college mates during an annual reunion event, but a photo of the politician has gone viral, with people adding their own funny captions to it on social media.

The photo was taken when Kejriwal participated in the reunion with batchmates from IIT Kharagpur via video conference. Kejriwal, who is caught up with the upcoming Delhi election campaign, couldn’t attend the event in Hyderabad.

.@ArvindKejriwal couldn’t make it to his IIT Kharagpur reunion at Hyderabad because of the election. But he joined them this morning on Skype. You have the coolest Chief Minister, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7QfxBUA9HV — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 12, 2020

However, the photo caught the eye of people on Twitter and they responded with their own captions for the photo. People compared Kerjiwal’s joy with other real life instances in which people smile while looking at their computers.

When you pass all the subjects of semester : pic.twitter.com/LTf6Na3275 — MunNaa ? (@Munnaa09) January 14, 2020

