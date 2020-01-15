Video shows Ukraine plane was struck by two Iranian missiles

A report has emerged on how Ukraine International Airlines plane was brought down shortly after takeoff last week, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board. According to New York Times, two Iranian had missiles struck down the passenger jet. NYT posted a verified security camera footage showing double projectiles gliding through the sky before hitting their target.

Meanwhile, Canadian investigators are flying to Tehran to access the wreckage and black boxes from a Ukranian jetliner. We don’t fully know what the scope of our investigation will be,” Transportation Safety Board (TSB) chair Kathy Fox told a press conference. However, she added, “there have been early signs that Iran is allowing the TSB to play a more active role than is normally permitted.”

“We do know what has happened. What we don’t know is why it happened,” Fox commented before listing off questions surrounding the crash that still need to be answered.