Dulquer Salmaan to share screen space with Kajal Aggarwal

South Indian top actress Kajal Aggarwal recently revealed that she would be acting with Malayali actor Dulquer Salmaan in a Tamil film. The more details regarding the film are not revelaed by Kajal.

Kajal is currently working on Shankar-Kamal Haasan film, ‘Indian 2’. She will also seen in a multi-starrer in Bollywood. The Sanjay Gupta directorial titled as ‘Mumbai Saga’ also stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sharman Joshi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Dulquer Salmaan meanwhile is busy shooting for his upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kurup’. His next release will be ‘Varane Avishyamundu’, which also stars Shobhana, Suresh Gopi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.