Former Miss India Ruhi Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama film ‘Calendar Girls,’ has managed to impress her fans with her stunning bikini pictures. Born in the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur, Ruhi dreamt to become a singer.

However, destiny had planned something else for her. She joined modelling industry in 2011 and since then, there was no looking back for her. She was placed in the top 10 when she participated in the Femina Miss India in 2012.