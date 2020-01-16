‘Master’ pre-release business:Vijay starrer baggs a whopping amount prior to its release

The yet to release Tamil film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Vijay in the lead has created a history by bagging a whopping amount as pre-release business. The pre-release business of ‘Master’ including satellite, digital and audio rights have crossed the 200 crore mark.

The Tamil Nadu rights of the film has been settled for an amount of Rs 68 cr (Rs 77 cr including GST).

In Kerala, the rights for ‘Master’ have been sold for a lesser amount of Rs. 6.25 crore. Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames will be releasing the film in Travancore region Fortune Cinemas have procured the rights in Malabar and Kochi region.

The rights of the film for Andhra Pradesh and Telengana have been sold for Rs 9 crore to East Coast Productions. In Karnataka, Dheeraj Enterprises has bagged the rights for Rs. 8.65 crore. All other rights have been sold except for Hindi dubbing and North India area rights which is expected to be sold around Rs 22-24 crore.United India Exports and Malik Streams have bought the overseas rights for Rs. 29.50 crore.

Sony Music has acquired the audio rights of ‘Master’ for Rs 4.50 crore. Sun TV has bought the satellite rights for Rs 32 crore while Amazon Prime has bagged the digital streaming rights for Rs 22 crore, which is a new record for a Tamil film.