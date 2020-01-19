“Officials not discussing files with concerned Minister,Correspondance is straight to CM”, complains CM Yogi Adityanath

‘Top government officials in UP are corresponding directly to CM, without discussing the matter with respective Minister’, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself made this statement in a meeting in which Chief secretary and undersecretaries participated.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi, dissecting the current structural inefficiency of the government blamed the bureaucracy for not paying heed to elected members and other public representatives. The frustrated public has no other option than to complain in vain against the officer. The complaint will not be raised as the report will be scrapped by bureaucrats.CM Yogi also highlighted deep-rooted corruption in several departments for which there is no corrective action.

The CM’s explicit blame to bureaucracy had been a hot topic for debate in office corridors and canteens. Yogi’s blame of officers sending budget files without getting approval from the department ministers also raises a question about the functioning of the ministry.