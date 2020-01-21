Surat Textile complex in huge fire, 60 units of firetenders on spot

A seven-level Surat textile market complex was engulfed in fire on Tuesday morning.No casualties were reported till now as the textile complex was not open early morning.

A ‘Brigade call’ was raised by the fire department and at least 60 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade got a call around 4 AM, about the blaze in Raghuvir Celeum Center, a large textile market located in the Saroli area. Several shops were reduced to ashes within minutes as the fire spread rapidly because of garments and synthetics being stored there, the official said. Loss of crores of business is feared as the direct impact of destruction is yet to be measured.

“It is a large textile market complex where traders had kept various dress material and apparel in their shops. The stock led the fire to spread quickly,” Surat’s deputy municipal commissioner N V Upadhyay said. A ‘brigade call’ is seldom made by the fire department which prompts all available firefighters and engines rush to the affected spot