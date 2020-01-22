Airport bomb scare : Man surrenders before police ; calls it act of revenge

The Bengaluru police have detained one person in connection with the IED (Improvised Explosive Device) placed at Mangalore airport on Monday. The accused, identified as Aditya Rao, had surrendered before the police. Interrogations with the accused are currently underway. Several people have been questioned and many suspected places have been searched as part of the probe into finding out the culprit behind the planting of Improvised Explosive Device at Mangalore International Airport on January 20, city police commissioner PS Harsha had said on Tuesday.

The bag containing possible explosive substances was found by a CISF official at the entry point of the airport on Monday. It was later defused by the bomb squad.The commissioner said three police teams probing the case are looking into all angles and hoped to crack it at the earliest. The probe was progressing well and the suspect who planted the IED would be nabbed soon, he said.