Darbar Box-office Collection: The Rajini starrer rules box-office

‘Darbar’, the recently released Tamil film directed by A.R.Murugadoss has ruling the box-offices. The Rajinikanth starrer has entered 200 crore club,

As per trade analysts the film has crossed Rs.200 crore collection. This is the fifth film of Rajinikanth entering the prestigious club. Earlier Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0 and Petta has entered 200 crore club.

” Darbar has crossed Rs.200 crore gross earnings worldwide. In Tamil Nadu. it has approximately grossed around Rs.80 crore while in Kerala and Karnataka it has collected Rs.8 crore and Rs.19 crore respectively. It has collected Rs.20 crore from Telugu states and around Rs.8 crore from Hindi version. Form overseas market, it has collected approximately Rs.70 crore”, tweeted trade analyst Trinath.