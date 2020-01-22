Leopard finds comfort at home,Forest department trapped the big cat after 6 hrs

A spotted leopard entered a home in Motti godhiyar village near Kutch of Gujarat and straightly went to bed, suggesting he came all the way from the wild, just to have a good night’s sleep.

The strange situation happened at the home of Heerji Sodha when he and his wife went out for a short time to get their buffalo into the stable. They saw the big cat strolling into their home and resting in their bed. The couple waited for 6 hours until the forest officers came to disturb the wild cat’s nap and took him for later release to the wild.