Internet goes gaga with Ratan Tata’s throwback picture: Read it here

ndustrialist Ratan Tata joined Intagram recently and he has been creating quite the stir on social media with his incredible posts. From adorable pictures of animals to inspirational anecdotes, Ratan Tata’s social media game keeps his followers entertained.

Though new to the gram, the former Tata group chairman is quickly learning the ways of social media and recently he came to know about the #ThrowbackThurday. And if his new post is to be considered, he is definitely acing the game.

Ratan Tata took to the gram today to post a picture from his younger days when he used to stay in Los Angeles, before returning to India. And even the internet, like us, could not believe that it was him.

He posted the image with the caption, “I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about throwbacks and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday.”

We are in love with his wit and this incredible caption!