Dhanush join hands with Ratchasan fame Ramkumar for a fantasy action-adventure film

Dhanush will team up with Tamil filmmaker Ram Kumar for his next. Ram Kumar rose into fame after as his previous films – ‘Mundasupatti’ and ‘Ratchasan’- won critical acclaim and audience response.

The director Ram Kumar has experimented two different genres for his previous films. ‘Mundasupatti’ was a period comedy film and ‘Ratchasan’ was a crime investigative thriller.

For his new film with Dhanush he is experimenting a fantasy action-adventure subject. The Film will be bank rolled by Satya Jyoti films. The makers are planning to shoot for around six months for the film.

The film will start rolling as Dhanush complete his ongoing film ‘Karnan’.