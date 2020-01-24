MOE to begin this service for passport holders soon:

Ministry of External affairs will soon start a service that will remind the passport holders 9 to 7 months prior to its expiry. Passport holders will be reminded through SMS about the nearing expiry date through this service.

Regional passport officer Rajkumar Bali said, “Often it is seen that passport holders are not mindful when to renew their passport. They notice their passport is expired only after several months of the date for renewing.” He added, ” Anyone with at least 6 months left for the expiry of their passport are only eligible to leave the country”.He hoped the new service will help to renew the passport in time and to avoid the last-minute panic before a foreign trip.