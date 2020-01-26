Padma Awards 2020:Here is complete list of winners

Former union ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj have been honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously on the Republic Day this year. Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnath, and Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra are also on the list of Padma Vibhushan—the country’s second-highest civilian award—recipients.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 141 Padma awards. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri awards. These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.

Prominent names among the awardees include sportsperson P V Sindhu, Architect Balkrishna Doshi, Businessman Anand Mahindra, former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumously), directors Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami and mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh (posthumously) and singer Suresh Wadkar.

Here is the full list of awardees:

Padma Vibhushan (7)

1. George Fernandes (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bihar

2. Arun Jaitley (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Delhi

3. Anerood Jugnauth, GCSK Public Affairs, Mauritius

4. M. C. Mary Kom, Sports, Manipur

5. Chhannulal Mishra, Art, Uttar Pradesh

6. Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Delhi

7. Vishveshateertha Swamiji (Posthumous), Others-Spiritualism, Karnataka

Padma Bhushan (16)

8. M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M), Others-Spiritualism, Kerala

9. Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bangladesh

10. Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Public Affairs, JK

11. Ajoy Chakravorty, Art, West Bengal

12. Manoj Das, Literature & Education, Puducherry

13. Balkrishna Doshi, Others-Architecture, Gujarat

14. Krishnammal Jagannathan, Social Work, Tamil Nadu

15. S. C. Jamir, Public Affairs, Nagaland

16. Anil Prakash Joshi, Social Work, Uttarakhand

17. Tsering Landol, Medicine, Ladakh

18. Anand Mahindra, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra

19. N R Madhava Menon (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Kerala

20. Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Goa

21. Jagdish Sheth, Literature and Education, USA

22. P. V. Sindhu, Sports, Telangana

23. Venu Srinivasan, Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu

Padma Shri (118)

24. Guru Shashadhar Acharya, Art, Jharkhand

25. Yogi Aeron, Medicine, Uttarakhand

26. Jai Prakash Agarwal, Trade and Industry, Delhi

27. Jagdish Lal Ahuja, Social Work, Punjab

28. Kazi Masum Akhtar, Literature & Education, West Bengal

29. Gloria Arieira, Literature & Education, Brazil

30. Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan, Sports, Maharashtra

31. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh

32. Sushovan Banerjee, Medicine, West Bengal

33. Digambar Behera, Medicine, Chandigarh

34. Damayanti Beshra, Literature & Education, Odisha

35. Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji, Social Work, Maharashtra

36. Himmata Ram Bhambhu, Social Work, Rajasthan

37. Sanjeev Bikhchandani ,Trade and Industry, Uttar Pradesh

38. Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia, Trade and Industry, Gujarat

39. Bob Blackman, Public Affairs ,United Kingdom

40. Indira P. P. Bora, Art, Assam

41. Madan Singh Chauhan, Art, Chhattisgarh

42. Usha Chaumar, Social Work, Rajasthan

43. Lil Bahadur Chettri, Literature & Education, Assam

44. Lalitha & Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)*, Art, Tamil Nadu

45. Vajira Chitrasena, Art, Sri Lanka

46. Purushottam Dadheech, Art, Madhya Pradesh

47. Utsav Charan Das, Art, Odisha

48. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous), Literature & Education, Sri Lanka

49. H. M. Desai, Literature & Education, Gujarat

50. Manohar Devadoss, Art, Tamil Nadu

51. Oinam Bembem Devi, Sports, Manipur

52. Lia Diskin, Social, Work Brazil

53. M. P. Ganesh, Sports, Karnataka

54. Bangalore Gangadhar, Medicine, Karnataka

55. Raman Gangakhedkar, Science & Engineering, Maharashtra

56. Barry Gardiner, Public Affairs, United Kingdom

57. Chewang Motup Goba, Trade and Industry, Ladakh

58. Bharat Goenka, Trade and Industry, Karnataka

59. Yadla Gopalarao, Art, Andhra Pradesh

60. Mitrabhanu Gountia, Art ,Odisha

61. Tulasi Gowda ,Social Work ,Karnataka

62. Sujoy K. Guha, Science & Engineering, Bihar

63. Harekala Hajabba, Social Work, Karnataka

64. Enamul Haque, Others-Archaeology, Bangladesh

65. Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh, Art ,Jharkhand

66. Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous), Social Work, Madhya Pradesh

67. Bimal Kumar Jain, Social Work, Bihar

68. Meenakshi Jain, Literature & Education, Delhi

69. Nemnath Jain, Trade and Industry, Madhya Pradesh

70. Shanti Jain, Art ,Bihar

71. Sudhir Jain, Science and Engineering, Gujarat

72. Benichandra Jamatia, Literature & Education, Tripura

73. KV Sampath Kr & Vidushi Jayalakshmi KS (Duo), Lit & Edu-Journalism, Karnataka

74. Karan Johar, Art, Maharashtra

75. Leela Joshi, Medicine, Madhya Pradesh

76. Sarita Joshi, Art, Maharashtra

77. C. Kamlova, Literature and Education, Mizoram

78. Ravi Kannan R., Medicine, Assam

79. Ekta Kapoor, Art, Maharashtra

80. Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia, Art, Gujarat

81. Narayan J. Joshi Karayal, Literature and Education, Gujarat

82. Narindar Nath Khanna, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh

83. Naveen Khanna, Science and Engineering, Delhi

84. SP Kothari, Literature and Education, USA

85. VK Munusamy Krishnapakthar, Art, Puducherry

86. MK Kunjol, Social Work, Kerala

87. Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous), Art, Odisha

88. Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar, Art, Rajasthan

89. Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal, Science and Engineering, Kerala

90. Munna Master, Art, Rajasthan

91. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra, Literature and Education, HP

92. Binapani Mohanty, Literature and Education, Odisha

93. Arunoday Mondal, Medicine, West Bengal

94. Prithwindra Mukherjee, Literature and Education, France

95. Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, Social Work, Arunachal

96. Manilal Nag, Art, West Bengal

97. N Chandrasekharan Nair, Literature and Education, Kerala

98. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous), Social Work, Afghanistan

99. Shiv Datt Nirmohi, Literature and Education, JK

100. Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau, Lit & Edu-Journalism, Mizoram

101. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi, Art, Kerala

102. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik, Literature and Education, USA

103. Jogendra Nath Phukan, Literature and Education, Assam

104. Rahibai Soma Popere, Others-Agriculture, Maharashtra

105. Yogesh Praveen, Literature and Education, UP

106. Jitu Rai, Sports, UP

107. Tarundeep Rai, Sports, Sikkim

108. S. Ramakrishnan, Social Work, Tamil Nadu

109. Rani Rampal, Sports, Haryana

110. Kangana Ranaut, Art, Maharashtra

111. Dalavai Chalapathi Rao, Art, Andhra Pradesh

112. Shahbuddin Rathod, Literature and Education, Gujarat

113. Kalyan Singh Rawat, Social Work, Uttarakhand

114. Chintala Venkat Reddy, Others-Agriculture, Telangana

115. Shanti Roy, Medicine, Bihar

116. Radhammohan & Sabarmatee (Duo)*, Others-Agriculture, Odisha

117. Batakrushna Sahoo, Animal Husbandry, Odisha

118. Trinity Saioo, Others-Agriculture, Meghalaya

119. Adnan Sami, Art, Maharashtra

120. Vijay Sankeshwar, Trade and Industry, Karnataka

121. Kushal Konwar Sarma, Medicine, Assam

122. Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai, Social Work, Maharashtra

123. Mohammed Sharif, Social Work, Uttar Pradesh

124. Shyam Sunder Sharma, Ar,t Bihar

125. Gurdip Singh, Medicine, Gujarat

126. Ramjee Singh, Social Work, Bihar

127. Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous), Science and Engineering, Bihar

128. Daya Prakash Sinha, Art, Uttar Pradesh

129. Sandra Desa Souza, Medicine, Maharashtra

130. Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam, Literature and Education, Telangana

131. KS Mahaboob & SM Subani (Duo), Art, Tamil Nadu

132. Javed Ahmad Tak, Social Work, JK

133. Pradeep Thalappil, Science and Engineering, Tamil Nadu

134. Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, Literature and Education, Arunachal

135. Robert Thurman, Literature and Education, USA

136. Agus Indra Udayana, Social Work, Indonesia

137. Harish Chandra Verma, Science and Engineering, UP

138. Shri Sundaram Verma, Social Work, Rajasthan

139. Romesh Tekchand Wadhwani, Trade and Industry, USA

140. Suresh Wadkar, Art, Maharashtra

141. Prem Watsa, Trade and Industry, Canada