Padma Awards 2020:Here is complete list of winners

Former union ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj have been honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously on the Republic Day this year. Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnath, and Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra are also on the list of Padma Vibhushan—the country’s second-highest civilian award—recipients.
President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 141 Padma awards. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri awards. These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.
Prominent names among the awardees include sportsperson P V Sindhu, Architect Balkrishna Doshi, Businessman Anand Mahindra, former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumously), directors Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami and mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh (posthumously) and singer Suresh Wadkar.
Here is the full list of awardees:
Padma Vibhushan (7)
1. George Fernandes (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bihar
2. Arun Jaitley (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Delhi
3. Anerood Jugnauth, GCSK Public Affairs, Mauritius
4. M. C. Mary Kom, Sports, Manipur
5. Chhannulal Mishra, Art, Uttar Pradesh
6. Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Delhi
7. Vishveshateertha Swamiji (Posthumous), Others-Spiritualism, Karnataka
Padma Bhushan (16)
8. M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M), Others-Spiritualism, Kerala
9. Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bangladesh
10. Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Public Affairs, JK
11. Ajoy Chakravorty, Art, West Bengal
12. Manoj Das, Literature & Education, Puducherry
13. Balkrishna Doshi, Others-Architecture, Gujarat
14. Krishnammal Jagannathan, Social Work, Tamil Nadu
15. S. C. Jamir, Public Affairs, Nagaland
16. Anil Prakash Joshi, Social Work, Uttarakhand
17. Tsering Landol, Medicine, Ladakh
18. Anand Mahindra, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra
19. N R Madhava Menon (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Kerala
20. Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Goa
21. Jagdish Sheth, Literature and Education, USA
22. P. V. Sindhu, Sports, Telangana
23. Venu Srinivasan, Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu
Padma Shri (118)
24. Guru Shashadhar Acharya, Art, Jharkhand
25. Yogi Aeron, Medicine, Uttarakhand
26. Jai Prakash Agarwal, Trade and Industry, Delhi
27. Jagdish Lal Ahuja, Social Work, Punjab
28. Kazi Masum Akhtar, Literature & Education, West Bengal
29. Gloria Arieira, Literature & Education, Brazil
30. Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan, Sports, Maharashtra
31. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh
32. Sushovan Banerjee, Medicine, West Bengal
33. Digambar Behera, Medicine, Chandigarh
34. Damayanti Beshra, Literature & Education, Odisha
35. Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji, Social Work, Maharashtra
36. Himmata Ram Bhambhu, Social Work, Rajasthan
37. Sanjeev Bikhchandani ,Trade and Industry, Uttar Pradesh
38. Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia, Trade and Industry, Gujarat
39. Bob Blackman, Public Affairs ,United Kingdom
40. Indira P. P. Bora, Art, Assam
41. Madan Singh Chauhan, Art, Chhattisgarh
42. Usha Chaumar, Social Work, Rajasthan
43. Lil Bahadur Chettri, Literature & Education, Assam
44. Lalitha & Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)*, Art, Tamil Nadu
45. Vajira Chitrasena, Art, Sri Lanka
46. Purushottam Dadheech, Art, Madhya Pradesh
47. Utsav Charan Das, Art, Odisha
48. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous), Literature & Education, Sri Lanka
49. H. M. Desai, Literature & Education, Gujarat
50. Manohar Devadoss, Art, Tamil Nadu
51. Oinam Bembem Devi, Sports, Manipur
52. Lia Diskin, Social, Work Brazil
53. M. P. Ganesh, Sports, Karnataka
54. Bangalore Gangadhar, Medicine, Karnataka
55. Raman Gangakhedkar, Science & Engineering, Maharashtra
56. Barry Gardiner, Public Affairs, United Kingdom
57. Chewang Motup Goba, Trade and Industry, Ladakh
58. Bharat Goenka, Trade and Industry, Karnataka
59. Yadla Gopalarao, Art, Andhra Pradesh
60. Mitrabhanu Gountia, Art ,Odisha
61. Tulasi Gowda ,Social Work ,Karnataka
62. Sujoy K. Guha, Science & Engineering, Bihar
63. Harekala Hajabba, Social Work, Karnataka
64. Enamul Haque, Others-Archaeology, Bangladesh
65. Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh, Art ,Jharkhand
66. Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous), Social Work, Madhya Pradesh
67. Bimal Kumar Jain, Social Work, Bihar
68. Meenakshi Jain, Literature & Education, Delhi
69. Nemnath Jain, Trade and Industry, Madhya Pradesh
70. Shanti Jain, Art ,Bihar
71. Sudhir Jain, Science and Engineering, Gujarat
72. Benichandra Jamatia, Literature & Education, Tripura
73. KV Sampath Kr & Vidushi Jayalakshmi KS (Duo), Lit & Edu-Journalism, Karnataka
74. Karan Johar, Art, Maharashtra
75. Leela Joshi, Medicine, Madhya Pradesh
76. Sarita Joshi, Art, Maharashtra
77. C. Kamlova, Literature and Education, Mizoram
78. Ravi Kannan R., Medicine, Assam
79. Ekta Kapoor, Art, Maharashtra
80. Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia, Art, Gujarat
81. Narayan J. Joshi Karayal, Literature and Education, Gujarat
82. Narindar Nath Khanna, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh
83. Naveen Khanna, Science and Engineering, Delhi
84. SP Kothari, Literature and Education, USA
85. VK Munusamy Krishnapakthar, Art, Puducherry
86. MK Kunjol, Social Work, Kerala
87. Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous), Art, Odisha
88. Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar, Art, Rajasthan
89. Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal, Science and Engineering, Kerala
90. Munna Master, Art, Rajasthan
91. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra, Literature and Education, HP
92. Binapani Mohanty, Literature and Education, Odisha
93. Arunoday Mondal, Medicine, West Bengal
94. Prithwindra Mukherjee, Literature and Education, France
95. Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, Social Work, Arunachal
96. Manilal Nag, Art, West Bengal
97. N Chandrasekharan Nair, Literature and Education, Kerala
98. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous), Social Work, Afghanistan
99. Shiv Datt Nirmohi, Literature and Education, JK
100. Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau, Lit & Edu-Journalism, Mizoram
101. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi, Art, Kerala
102. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik, Literature and Education, USA
103. Jogendra Nath Phukan, Literature and Education, Assam
104. Rahibai Soma Popere, Others-Agriculture, Maharashtra
105. Yogesh Praveen, Literature and Education, UP
106. Jitu Rai, Sports, UP
107. Tarundeep Rai, Sports, Sikkim
108. S. Ramakrishnan, Social Work, Tamil Nadu
109. Rani Rampal, Sports, Haryana
110. Kangana Ranaut, Art, Maharashtra
111. Dalavai Chalapathi Rao, Art, Andhra Pradesh
112. Shahbuddin Rathod, Literature and Education, Gujarat
113. Kalyan Singh Rawat, Social Work, Uttarakhand
114. Chintala Venkat Reddy, Others-Agriculture, Telangana
115. Shanti Roy, Medicine, Bihar
116. Radhammohan & Sabarmatee (Duo)*, Others-Agriculture, Odisha
117. Batakrushna Sahoo, Animal Husbandry, Odisha
118. Trinity Saioo, Others-Agriculture, Meghalaya
119. Adnan Sami, Art, Maharashtra
120. Vijay Sankeshwar, Trade and Industry, Karnataka
121. Kushal Konwar Sarma, Medicine, Assam
122. Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai, Social Work, Maharashtra
123. Mohammed Sharif, Social Work, Uttar Pradesh
124. Shyam Sunder Sharma, Ar,t Bihar
125. Gurdip Singh, Medicine, Gujarat
126. Ramjee Singh, Social Work, Bihar
127. Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous), Science and Engineering, Bihar
128. Daya Prakash Sinha, Art, Uttar Pradesh
129. Sandra Desa Souza, Medicine, Maharashtra
130. Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam, Literature and Education, Telangana
131. KS Mahaboob & SM Subani (Duo), Art, Tamil Nadu
132. Javed Ahmad Tak, Social Work, JK
133. Pradeep Thalappil, Science and Engineering, Tamil Nadu
134. Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, Literature and Education, Arunachal
135. Robert Thurman, Literature and Education, USA
136. Agus Indra Udayana, Social Work, Indonesia
137. Harish Chandra Verma, Science and Engineering, UP
138. Shri Sundaram Verma, Social Work, Rajasthan
139. Romesh Tekchand Wadhwani, Trade and Industry, USA
140. Suresh Wadkar, Art, Maharashtra
141. Prem Watsa, Trade and Industry, Canada
