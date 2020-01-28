Class 6 student thrashed to death for not buying guava for classmates

A Class 6 student was allegedly killed by his three classmates after he refused to buy guava for them ay Amirnagar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur district on Monday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Farmaan Qureshi was a Class 6. He had a quarrel with his three friends over the purchase of guava after school hours on Saturday.

The three boys asked him to buy guavas for them too, but Farmaan refused, the report added. When he reached the school the trio attacked him and thrashed him mercilessly on Monday. Faraan’s cousin who was with him also sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, some school staff caught the tree and then handed over to the police. Later, the deceased’s father files a written complaint at the local police station in this regard.

According to news agency IANS, the deceased’s father said: his nephew Tauheed informed him that Faraam was thrashed by the trio in the presence of a school teacher. The accused sat on her chest and thrashed him.

However, the accused said that they never intended to kill him and had only punched on his stomach.