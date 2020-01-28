Failed tour : Travel company fined 82,000 rupees to Punjab family

A Punjab family who was planning a holiday in Europe was left-off after one of the members Visa was not ready at the scheduled time. The tour package named ‘Marvels of Europe’ had in its clause that if visa was not granted, the entire sum excluding the insurance cover’s premium, would be refunded, However, the family hailing from Chandigarh after repeated follow-ups and personal requests were refunded only 59,585 rupees of the 1.28 lakh plus 3000 rupees for insurance cover they paid to the Travel firm ‘Cox and Kings’ on July 12, 2019.

Satinder Pal Singh moved to Consumer forum against ‘Cox and Kings’ afterward, however, the company did not respond to the notice and they proceeded ex-parte on November 25, 2019. The forum held that as the travel firm had not appeared to contest the complainant’s claim, this act drew an adverse inference against them and their non-appearance showed that they had nothing to say in their defense against the allegations made by the complainant. The forum thus ordered the travel firm, Cox and Kings, to refund Rs 65,145, and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 7,000 as the cost of litigation.