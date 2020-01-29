First look poster of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ released: Release date announced

The first look poster Bollywood film ‘Shabaash Mithu’ released. The release date of the film which is a biopic on the life of Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj was also announced by the makers of the film.

Taapsee Pannu is playing the role of Mithali Raj in the film. The film is directed by national award winning director Rahul Dholakia and is bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios.

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

Mithali Raj aged 37 had retired from T20s in September 2019. She is the ODI captain of the Indian team and is supposed to play in the World Cup next year.

The film will be released on February 5,2021.