Trailer of Jaanu released. Watch it here

The trailer of Jaanu was released on Wednesday. The movie is the official Telugu remake of Tamil hit 96. Director Prem Kumar has retained the original technical crew of 96. Singer Chinmayi, who added strength to the movie by dubbing for Trisha, is doing the same for Samantha Akkineni. Composer Govind Vasantha has retained his soul-soothing tunes including “Kaathalae Kaathalae”. And we also have the lovely Gouri G Kishan, who is reprising the role of the young Jaanu.

Well, we don’t have to wait for long before we get an answer to that. Jaanu is set to hit the screens on February 7, right at the beginning of the Valentine’s Week.