Violation of model code of conduct :EC holds Kejriwal accountable to give answer

EC issued a show-cause notice to Delhi CM Kejriwal on a petition raised by BJP leader alleging the Delhi CM had violated model code of conduct.

The petition alleges Kejriwal made a promise to build a mohalla clinic near to Tiz Hazari court premises on Delhi. The EC verified the petition and confirmed that Kejriwal did deliver a promise during an event held by the Delhi bar association on January 13. In the notice, Kejriwal has been asked to respond to it by 5:00 pm on Friday. The Model Code of Conduct is in force till February 8, the date of Delhi Assembly polling.