6000 passengers stranded in Italian cruise ship over corona fears

A giant cruise ship with more than 6000 passengers is docked for the second day as two of its passengers showed symptoms of new corona virus.

All the 6000 passengers together with its crew are trapped in the cruise ship for the seconf consecutive day in the Italian port of CivitaVecchia.A couple from Hong Kong complained of fever and respiratory problems and asked for medical help while the ship was approaching the port.As they were showing signs of new Corona virus port authorities were informed who quickly blocked the ship from entering the port.The couple, who are from Macau, are believed to have boarded at Savona on January 25, having flown from Hong Kong to Milan’s international airport the same day.

Blood samples of all on board are collected and they will be permitted to leave the ship only after the results arrive.