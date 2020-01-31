Vikram’s ‘Cobra’:  Shane Nigam gets replaced by Sarjano Khalid

Young Malayalam actor Shane Nigam gets replaced by ‘Big Brother’ fame Sarjano Khalid in the new Tamil movie ‘Cobra’ starring Chiyaan Vikram. This was confirmed by the makers of the film.

Sarjano Khalid had made his acting debut last year with ‘June’. He was more recently seen in an important role in ‘Big Brother’, as superstar Mohanlal’s younger brother. Shane who is caught up with issues with the Kerala Film Producers Council has dropped the project.

Big budget action-thriller ‘Cobra’ is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of ‘Demonte Colony’ and ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ fame. KGF’ actress Srinidhi Shetty is playing the female lead. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the main antagonist of the film.

7 Screen Studio is producing the film that is being shot across various countries. Oscar award winner AR Rahman is composing music for the film.