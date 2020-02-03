Udhav Thackeray govt appoints committee to probe ‘phone tapping’ by Fadnavis

Udhav Thackeray govt had set up a top-level panel to probe ‘phone tap’ allegations against former Fadnavis government.State home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday formed a two-member committee comprising of additional Chief Secretary Shrikant Singh and Joint Commissioner Amitesh Kumar for bringing to light the facts over accusations that the former state BJP government used state mechanisms to snoop over main opposition leaders, especially Congress and NCP leaders during Lok sabha 2019 elections.

Senior leaders of NCP and Congress had raised serious allegations of ‘snooping’ over their phone calls and a two-member committee is employed for inquiry.”The probe must be completed within six weeks, the committee has been given liberty to induct officers and technical experts as per the requirement,” quoted a senior bureaucrat.”The inquiry should cover not only legal documents, but also take the support of technical experts to decipher if unofficial surveillance has been carried out by tracing the foot-print in the servers of various telecom companies through physical verification and visit,” added the bureaucrat.