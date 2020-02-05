Flipkart shuts down Jabong, redirects users to Myntra

Flipkart has formally shut down Jabong in an attempt to focus on its premium fashion platform Myntra. As part of the move, Flipkart is going to redirect Jabong’s portal and its app to Myntra’s shopping window. In 2016, Flipkart acquired Jabong for $70 million in cash and has since then been struggling to unveil a concrete long-term plan for the fashion portal.

Earlier, reports surfaced that Flipkart had slashed its marketing spend on Jabong, and started offering incentives to users to move from the Jabong app to Myntra on its homepage.