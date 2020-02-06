Action-packed trailer of ‘Baaghi 3’ released: Watch it here

The action-packed trailer of the much-hyped Bollywood film ‘Baaghi 3’ starring Tiger Shroff has been released online by the makers of the film. The third part of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise has Ritesh Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor also in the lead roles.

The film is rumoured to be an adaptation of Tamil movie ‘Vettai’ directed by Lingusamy starring Madhavan, Arya, Sameera Reddy, and Amala Paul.

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan. Sajid Nadiadwala has written the story of the film and the script is written by Farhad Samji. The film is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

The film will be released on March 6,2020.