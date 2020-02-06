Rishi Kapoor hospitalised,Ranbir visits him wearing a mask ; pics goes viral

Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital with viral fever, a source close to the family said Thursday. The 67-year-old was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, the same day the actor went on Twitter to say he was back home and is doing “fine”.

The Kapoor family insider said, “He has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai two days ago due to viral fever. He is fine and there is nothing to worry about”.

Pictures of Rishi’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor visiting him in the hospital have surfaced online. The actor can be seen wearing a mask as he arrives at the hospital.