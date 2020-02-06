This rum is the most prefered base drink of Indians : See inside

‘Old Monk’ rum is the most preferred base drink of Indians. This was revelaed by veteran journalist and an active social media user Abhijit Majumder.

Abhijit Majumder has asked his followers on social media about the most prefered base drink that they use. ” What’s your base drink? One you buy often, keep, usually have at home. PS: Don’t say stuff just to sound posh”, asked Majumder to his followers. And all most all has unanimously named this dark rum.

What’s your base drink? One you buy often, keep, usually have at home. PS: Don’t say stuff just to sound posh 🙂 — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) February 5, 2020

Old Monk is manufactured by Mohan Meakin Ltd, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The dark, caramle0nosed, vanilla and spice mouthed Indian rum is made from sugarcane molasses. Old Monk is the highest selling rum bran in India for many decades.

self care is drinking old monk and coke out of a keventers bottle with a metal straw while watching the good place — black swan? (@vionysxs) February 5, 2020

Old Monk + Dal Makhani = The best combination ever. — Deepu Raina (@raina_deepu) February 4, 2020