DH Latest NewsLatest NewsLife Style

This rum is the most prefered base drink of Indians : See inside

Feb 6, 2020, 09:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Old Monk’ rum is the most preferred base drink of Indians. This was revelaed by veteran journalist and an active social media user Abhijit Majumder.

Abhijit Majumder has asked his followers on social media about the most prefered base drink that they use. ” What’s your base drink? One you buy often, keep, usually have at home. PS: Don’t say stuff just to sound posh”, asked Majumder to his followers. And all most all has unanimously named this dark rum.

Old Monk is manufactured by Mohan Meakin Ltd, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The dark, caramle0nosed, vanilla and spice mouthed Indian rum is made from sugarcane molasses. Old Monk is the highest selling rum bran in India for many decades.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close