CCTV captures serial molester kissing, groping women on railway bridge,arrested

Railway police arrested Raijur Habibur Khan on Thursday who is accused of molesting women on a railway bridge in Matunga.

Since no women came out to register a case against Raijur, the police have arrested him in a case of theft. The police are now appealing to women to come forward and file complaints against the accused. In their appeal, they have assured that the identity of the women will not be revealed.

The police are also trying to figure out a legal way to fiel a case of molestation against Raijur if the women don’t file complaint against him.

Raijur was caught on camera molesting the women on the bridge in Mumbai’s Matunga. He was seen touching and kissing women on the bridge.On January 25, the police learnt of his first incident.

In the CCTV footage, Mumbai pervert can be seen targeting victims. He then comes close to them and kisses them and runs away.

The first incident was highlighted when a woman reported the incident to the police but an official case was not registered with the police.

The police scanned more CCTV footages to learn of Raijur’s serial molestation. The found more evidence on how the accused was molesting women on the bridge.