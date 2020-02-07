This is the new verdict of Patiala court on Nirbhaya convicts

Rejecting the third death warrant of Tihar jail administration, Patiala high court said that ‘hanging of the culprits is not possible till the law permits it’.The court also observed that a death warrant cannot be issued only based only on deductions and assumptions. Patiala court also reminded of the Delhi HC ruling that the culprits should be given time till February 11, for clearing legal formalities.

The Patiala court’s statements were in response to the third death warrant issued by the Tihar jail authorities to Patiala house court. The adjoining plea requested the court to fix the hand date in accordance with CRPC 413 and 414. Justice Dharmendra Rana had ordered the culprits advocate to reply within Friday.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi speaking to reporters said that it is an injustice to not fix the hang date of the culprits and to prolong the implementation of death sentence indefinitely.