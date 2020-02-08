Asianet Film Awards 2020 : Here’s the complete list of winners

Asianet every year conducting film awards function to honor actors and technicians. Kochi was the venue for latest edition of the same, mohanlal received best actor ward for his performance in lucifer and ittymaani made in china. many celebrities attend the function and channel will air the event very soon.

Here’s the complete list:

Best Film: Uyare

Best Film (Critics): Thanner Mathan Dhinangal

Best Director: Prithviraj (Lucifer)

Best Actor, Male: Mohanlal (Lucifer, Ittymaani Made in China)

Best Female Actor: Parvathy (Uyare, Virus)

Best Actor (Critics): Suraj Venja Venjarammoodu (Vikrithi, Android Kunjappan, Finals)

Best Supporting Actor, Male: Siddique (Uyare)

Best Supporting Actor, Female: Grace Antony (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Character Actor, Male: Vijayaraghavan (Porinju Mariyam)

Best Character Actor, Female: Rajisha Vijayan (Finals, Stand Up)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Vivek Oberoi (Lucifer)

Best Music Director: Vishnu Vijay (Ambili)

Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar

Best Singer Male – Vijay Yesudas (Nee Mukilo)

Best Singer Female: Bombay Jayashree

Best Singer (Special Jury) – Ks Harisankar (Pavizhamazha, Athiran)

Special Jury Mention: Soubin Shahir (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best New Face: Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Child Artist (Achuthan – Mamankam)

Star Pair (Mathew Thomas and Anaswara Rajan – Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal)

Lifetime Achievement Award: P Susheela