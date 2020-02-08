Bhagwad Gita quiz 2020 : 16-year-old muslim boy wins first prize

A 16-year-old Muslim teenage boy has won the Bhagwad Gita quiz competition organised in Jaipur by Hare Krishna Mission in association with Akshay Patra Foundation. The two-round quiz show lasted for over six months, that saw participation by over 5,000 students. Abdul Kagzi, a class 9 student left the judges surprised with his apt knowledge on the subject and enormous knowledge on Sanskrit hymns and verses. This year, the theme was ‘Knowing Shri Krishna.’

Kagzi said that his liking for Krishna developed while watching a cartoon series, ‘Little Krishna’ and soon he got the idea how genius was Krishna who could solve all the problems of lives with utter ease.

Thereafter he read a book written by Matura Nath on Krishna.

This student from Ducking senior secondary school would be conferred the prize on Sunday by state minister Pratap Khachriyawas.

Kagzi’s father, Abdur Kaleem, runs a grocery shop in his three-storey house at Sanganer in the state capital.

“My father allows me to follow my heart and has never shown any restriction towards any faith and practice. I have been using his mobile to study diverse facets of spiritualism”, the winner said.

Kagzi came to Hare Krishna temple for the first time on Friday after being announced as winner and said that he was spellbound to hear when the priest said that they have been chanting the hymns written by renowned poet Raas Khan in this temple.