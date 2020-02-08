Congress candidate Alka Lamba slaps AAP workers at polling booth : Watch Video

Congress candidate and former AAP MLA Alka Lamba has slapped an AAP worker at a polling booth after he allegedly passed some comments on her son.

As Alka Lamba attacked the Aam Aadmi Party worker in front of the polling booth in Majnu Ka Tila on Saturday, police officers present at the scene intervened as she raised a complaint with the officials. She, however, couldn’t hit the worker and missed the slap.

Sources say the AAP worker passed a remark against her son, however, it is not clear what led to the slap.