Dirty marketing: Apple fined for slowing old iPhones

A French watchdog DGCCRF, which monitors unhealthy market competition and fraud has fined tech giant Apple 25 million euros (Approx:196 Cr rupees) for deliberately slowing down its old phones, without clarifying the same to customers.

The 2017 case, of slowing the performance of iPhones had been accepted by Apple but the company said it was done to ‘prolong the life of the device’.Many customers had long suspected that Apple slowed down older iPhones to encourage people to upgrade when a new one was released.

In 2017, the company confirmed it did slow down some models as they age, but not to encourage people to upgrade. Apple maintained that the Lion battery technology became less capable to meet the current demands of the device as it ages and the slowdown of performance was intended to prolong the device life.

So it released a software update for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE which slowed the performance of older models.