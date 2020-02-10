See which African country has the biggest boozers

The boozers in Africa, according to a recent survey are increasing at a rate of 5 percent a year. The study was conducted between 2015 and 2020 and it puts Annual Growth Rate(AGR) of alcohol consumers at 5 percent. The figure is the highest growth rate across all continents of the world.

Asia’s beer consumption is projected at 3 percent, the Middle East and North Africa at 2.8 percent and less than 1 percent in Western Europe.

Nigeria stands tall in the list of alcohol drinkers with an average of 12.28 liters per year. This high figure also involves the population density of the nation which numerically converts to more liters drunk per year.