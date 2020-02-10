Unions of bank employees  call for 3-day nationwide strike:  Banking service will be affected for five days

Banking services in India will be affected on March as the unions of bank employees in the country has call for a nationwide strike for three days.

The strike was announced by All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). The union called a three-day strike as talks with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on wage revision ended inconclusively. The demand for salary-hike by bank employees is pending since November 2017.

The strike will be observed from March 11 to 13. As the strike is ahead of second Saturday, several banking and ATM service will be affected for five consecutive days.

Earlier a two-day nationwide strike was observed on January 31 and February 1 this year.