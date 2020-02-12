DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

New underpass to open for traffic in UAE

Feb 12, 2020, 07:43 pm IST
A new underpass will be opened for traffic in Abu Dhabi. This was announced by the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi. The new underpass in Al Ain Khalid bin Sultan Street (Alsanaeiah Intersection) will opened for traffic on Thursday.

It is expected that the new underpass will ease the traffic congestion in the area. The ITC has urged all drivers to drive cautiously and to obey all traffic rules.

