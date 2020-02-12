New underpass to open for traffic in UAE

A new underpass will be opened for traffic in Abu Dhabi. This was announced by the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi. The new underpass in Al Ain Khalid bin Sultan Street (Alsanaeiah Intersection) will opened for traffic on Thursday.

#ITC Opening of New Underpass in #AlAin on Khalid Bin Sultan Street (Alsanaeiah Intersection), Thursday 13 February 2020 pic.twitter.com/1Lq4SdzF8T — "ITC" ???? ????? ???????? (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 12, 2020

It is expected that the new underpass will ease the traffic congestion in the area. The ITC has urged all drivers to drive cautiously and to obey all traffic rules.