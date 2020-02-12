Wait and See’: BJP leader K.Surendran mocks Arvind Kejriwal fans : See what he meant

BJP leader K.Surendran has mocked the all those celebrating the victory of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi election. The BJP leader in a post shared on his official Facebook page has mocked the new fans of Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal has many times has openly expressed his ambition to become a national level leader. Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly made his national ambitions many times. He has contested against Narendra Modi in Varanasi for this. He had also made use of thousands of AAP volunteers and brought then to Punjab and Haryana to make his national ambitions a reality. But he has failed miserably. In the end AAP failed to make any headways in the national political scene, wrote Surendran on Facebook.

Arvind Kejriwal would clean up Shaheen Bagh and he will be the first Chief Minister to implement Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens, added Surendran. he asked all the fans of Arvind Kejriwal to wait and see what is happening.