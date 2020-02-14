Chewing curry leaves empty stomach has all these goodness; Take a look

If you have curry leaves in your kitchen garden grown all well and nice, you are carrying a wonderful remedy to most of your problems!

Curry leaves has some amazing benefits that we have hardly spoken about. Also, including it in your morning routine would make your life much more healthier and better.

Here are few of the benefits of this amazing plant:

Promotes digestive health : We have seen our mothers adding lots of curry leaves in every dish she makes, specially if you are a south Indian. Consuming curry leaves on an early morning in an empty stomach is especially connected with a good digestive health. Consuming curry leaves empty stomach would stimulate digestive enzymes and prevent constipation by activating bowel movement!

2. Promotes hair growth: We have also seen our mothers adding curry leaves to the coconut oil that she makes. Curry leaves can help you fight hair fall. A glass of water should be the first thing in the morning. After a few minutes, you can chew a few fresh curry leaves. Chew the leaves properly and wait for at least 30 minutes before you eat breakfast. Curry leaves are rich in vitamin C, phosphorus, iron, calcium and nicotinic acid. Even topical use of curry leaves can help you fight hair fall.

3. Promotes weight loss: Chewing curry leaves lead to better digestion, detoxification, improved cholesterol and a lot more.

4. Treats morning sickness: Curry leaves are one of the best remedies treat morning sickness and nausea.It boosts digestion which helps you treat these issues.