‘Kabir Singh’ doesn’t glorify its central character,says actress Vidya Balan

Shahid Kapoor’s movie Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, was savaged by critics for its poisonous and misogynistic view of romance.

However, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan mentioned throughout a latest media interplay that the movie “doesn’t necessarily glorify” the central character, reported information company IANS. The 41-year-old actress acknowledged that the movie would not glorify the character and that it merely showcases the story of a flawed character, which occurs to be a mirrored image of actuality. “There was an enormous uproar when Kabir Singh launched and other people questioned how might the movie glorify a personality as Kabir Singh, who is totally disrespectful and violent in direction of girls. Previously, I’d have had the identical response, however today I really feel that the movie isn’t essentially glorifying it. It’s about telling the story of a Kabir Singh and there are sufficient Kabir Singhs on the earth, particularly in our nation. So, I’m okay with that,” IANS quoted Vidya as saying.

Citing the instance of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie, Vidya mentioned that earlier she might need reacted in another way because it wasn’t in sync together with her beliefs. However, over the previous couple of years, she has “matured” and that she has a greater understanding of the characters. “Sometimes I watch movies even when they aren’t preserving it to my beliefs. Over the years, I’ve matured as an individual. Previously it used be all black or white for me however today, I perceive. I gives you an instance of the movie Kabir Singh,” mentioned Vidya Balan.

Vidya added that if she got a option to be just like the titular character, she would have mentioned no. However, she would not have an issue with watching the movie. “I can make selection to not be a Kabir Singh. As an individual that selection can be mine however will I’m going to the theatre and watch Kabir Singh? Of course I’ll. So, I believe I’ve type of matured,” mentioned Vidya.