“Who benefited the most from the attack”, asks Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama attack commemoration

Remembering the attack on CRPF Jawans at Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir last year, Rahul Gandhi asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what is the outcome of the inquiry into it.
Targeting BJP, he heldthe party responsible for the attack and the security lapse which caused the attack.
He tweeted the following:
Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:
1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?
2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?
3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020
