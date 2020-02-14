DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

“Who benefited the most from the attack”, asks Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama attack commemoration

Feb 14, 2020, 10:34 am IST
Remembering the attack on CRPF Jawans at Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir last year, Rahul Gandhi asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what is the outcome of the inquiry into it.

Targeting BJP, he heldthe party responsible for the attack and the security lapse which caused the attack.

He tweeted the following:

