Apex Court gears to fast-track appeals in death row cases

Supreme Court has geared up to expedite the hearings in death penalty cases by fine-tuning some rules which cause unnecessary delay in court proceedings. The move is possibly prompted by the delays in the execution of 4 Nirbhaya death row convicts.

The Supreme Court has decided that appeals from high courts challenging death penalty sentences will be listed within 6 months for hearing independently without waiting for the adjoining documents to the case that has been filed or not.

The Supreme Court will demand the submission of all other concerned documents within 30 days the appeal has been taken for consideration. The 30 day time starts from the date on which registry of the court intimates the parties of the same. Senior advocates are of the opinion the new tweaks in rule will help reduce the time spent by the death row convicts awaiting their fate. This will also reduce the chance of a death row convict’s chance to downgrade his capital punishment to life long imprisonment on account of the time he spends in prison waiting for a final court order.