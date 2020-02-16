Arvind Kejriwal sings ‘Hum honge kamyab’ at his swearing-in ceremony : Watch Video

Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister, concluded his address at capital’s iconic Ramlila Maidan with a protest song: “Hum Honge Kamyaab (We shall overcome)”.The 51-year-old leader, often heard singing at public events, sang “Insan ka ho insan se bhaichara, yahi paigam hamara (brotherhood among humans is the message we want to spread)” at his last two oath events.

Thousands, who had gathered at the venue, joined Mr Kejriwal as he sang. “In the end, I will sing a song…. but on one condition, I will sing a line and all of you will join. This is a prayer to fulfill our collective dream,” the AAP chief said as he started singing.