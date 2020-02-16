Bajrang Dal workers arrested for vandalising mall, restaurant on Valentine’s Day

Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested five Bajrang Dal activists for vandalising a restaurant and damaging property at a mall in the city’s information technology hub on Friday, while protesting against Valentine’s Day celebrations.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for rioting, trespass, destroying property and criminal intimidation, by the Madhapur and Gachibowli police stations.

According to A Venkateswar Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police, a group of 10 to 15 people damaged properties and caused trouble in the IT hub.

The Bajrang Dal activists moved in a group on two-wheelers from KPHB towards Hitec city and attacked an ice cream shop. Carrying flags, they were raising slogans against Valentine’s Day. They also targeted ABN Sharat Mall, Bikanervala restaurant and Inorbit Mall.

When the police reached Inorbit Mall, they escaped. The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and apprehended, the police said.

The arrested youth have been identified as N Ajay Singh, Vadthya Arjun, Korra Santosh, G Pavan Kumar and Polari Tirupathi.

“Some more accused have been identified as Subash, Kiran, Datta Sai, Sai Reddy, Venkat and others. Efforts are on to arrest them,” the DCP said.

Those who had been arrested were presented in front of a local court and sent to judicial remand.